Town of Broadway to temporarily suspend meals tax

Starting April 3, the Town of Broadway will temporarily suspend their meals tax in an attempt to support locally owned restaurants throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Kyle O'Brien, town manager, said the tax usually goes toward the town's general operation funds, but its a sacrifice they can make now to help out their neighbors.

"Town Council wanted our residents to know that, 'hey, there's going to be some tough times ahead,'" O'Brien said. "There's only so much we can do, but this is a little bit that we can help you out with at this time."

Businesses like Italian Touch Pizza said they are happy the town is really trying to support them while many restaurants no longer have a dine-in option.

"It's really awesome that they're putting forth a plan to get behind and support us," Benjamin Sollars, manager of Italian Touch Pizza, said. " As long as they're supporting us and allowing us to be open, we'll be here – you can see the guys behind me," he said, motioning to restaurant employees in the kitchen. 'They're working their butts off working hard."

At the same time, the town will also be suspending their May and July trash fee billing.

O'Brien said other communities in the area have reached out to the town regarding the change and he believes others may do the same soon.

"We are trying to encourage, especially with our Broadway strong initiative is that no matter what sector you're in, we're all affected by it and if we work together, we're going to get through it together."

For now, the town plans to go through with the changes until July 31, 2020, unless the town council extends it.

Wondering which restaurants near you are still open right now? We've got an ongoing list on WHSV, broken down by county and city, here.