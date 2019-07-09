Town of Dayton announces new town manager

Angela Lawrence, Dayton's new town manager, said she will focus on the town's water source, as well as keeping the wells up to date. She plans on looking at long-term financing and solutions for some of the aging infrastructure in the town.

Lawrence said she will work closely with department heads to keep improving the town.

"I want this town to continue as a great place to work, to live and play and that it's a quiet safe community with a high quality of life," said Lawrence.

She also has an open door policy and plans on meeting with as much of the town as she can.

Lawrence said her main priority is to make sure people enjoy their life in Dayton.