Town of Dayton celebrates 40th Annual Dayton Days Celebration

The Town of Dayton celebrated their 40th annual Dayton Days celebration. The celebration included over 300 arts and crafts vendors and a variety of local food items. The event also featured live music with a free shuttle bus to help people get to different areas around Dayton.

Mary Waggy, a long time vendor at Dayton Days, says her and her family look forward to the event every year.

"We love it. Dayton is a wonderful little town,it draws a big crowd, it is well organized. It is just a good place to come and visit and sell your products," said Waggy.

Dayton officials say they saw a record turnout this year, with about 40,000 attendees.