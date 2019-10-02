Town of Dayton prepares for Dayton Days Autumn Celebration

The town of Dayton is preparing for 40,000 people to visit on Saturday for its 40th Annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration.

The Dayton Days celebration will host over 40,000 people.

Mike Betts, the marketing and events coordinator for the town, said it is a celebration of handmade arts and crafts.

"We will help you. You are coming to our town and we are going to do everything we can to make sure your day is a great experience," said Betts.

He said the town staff, council and volunteers have been preparing for this weekend's celebration for months.

"It's good for businesses and residents because it brings people to town. They see that Dayton is just not a quaint little town," said Betts.

Betts said 300 vendors are expected to line the streets of Dayton.

The Dayton Tavern said it is also preparing for a busy day.

"Staffing's where it's most important, because we want the customer to still have a really great experience," said Diane Roll, who owns Dayton Tavern, Mama's Caboose and Dayton Catering Company.

This is the third Dayton Days for the Dayton Tavern, and Roll said that it has helped to get the restaurant's name into the community. She said in past years, they have experienced twice the amount of business on a regular Saturday, and a lot of people will come back.

"I can almost say we have regulars now that have been here the first two years that will call and make reservations to come back for their third year for Dayton Days," said Roll.

There will be musicians performing in Dove Park all day long to add to the fun.

The town will run 10 shuttles throughout the day for free that will go to three different parking areas:

• Turner Ashby High School at 800 North Main Street in Bridgewater

• John Wayland Elementary School at 801 North Main Street in Bridgewater

• Woodmen Life at 3045 John Wayland Highway in Dayton