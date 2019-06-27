Town of Dayton receives grant to fix stormwater issues

The Town of Dayton received a grant from the Virginia Department of Transportation to address some of the on going storm water issues in the downtown area.

The project involves installing storm water facilities on Mill Street from High Street to Main Street, and up Main Street in a northerly direction to the bridge at Cooks Creek; the receiving channel. The goal is to keep the volume of water to the pumps lower than before, pushing the water into Cooks Creek.

Once these plans are approved, the town will work with the community to obtain access ways from the construction. The traffic management plan will include arrangements to keep businesses impacted by construction open during the project. Town leaders said these plans are their first attempt at fixing a larger problem.

In addition to the storm water construction, sidewalks will be repaired and replaced in this area.

Construction is set to begin in May of 2020 and will take about six to eight months to be completed.