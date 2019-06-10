New Market opens childcare center, works toward affordability for parents

A new childcare center in Shenandoah County received a large grant from the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation.

The childcare center opened on Monday and will eventually serve 28 children in the area.

The Community Care and Learning Center in New Market is officially open and serving the area where the center said childcare is desperately needed. It will serve children from Shenandoah and Page Counties.

The grant they received is a mixed delivery grant, which will help pay for the tuition of 12 4-year-old children and will fund the teacher for that class. Parents of those 4-year-olds will not have to pay more than $25 per week, according to Yvonne Frazier, the board chairman. This is a two-year grant.

Only four of the mixed delivery grants were given out in the state of Virginia, and New Market was the only town to receive one.

"We feel like it's going to boost us in a lot of ways," Frazier said, "and hopefully will speak to families as well that one, it will assist with the tuition, and two, to know that it's a high quality program because of all of the resources and requirements that come with the grant."

That is not the first grant the center has received. They were given an Impact Grant from the Northern Shenandoah Valley United Way for $14,000. This money will also go toward scholarships for children as well as supplies for the classrooms.

Frazier said their main goals are to provide accessible, affordable and high quality childcare in the area. She said they have made it accessible by opening, and she said that the teachers are highly qualified so now they are really focusing on the affordability portion.

The center will also accept childcare subsidy from the Department of Social Services, which will also help parents who have children enrolled in the program.

Monday was the first official day the childcare center was open.

"It's exciting to know that parents are being able to work today," Frazier said, "knowing that their children are safe and in a quality childcare program that's been beautifully renovated."

The center is open from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will have 28 children total between the ages of 2-and-a-half and 12. Right now, the center is still enrolling children. If you're interested, call 540-740-2804.

Frazier encourages anyone who is interested to call, and she said they will work with parents to make sure that the cost of the childcare is not a problem.