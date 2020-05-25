Town of Shenandoah holds drive-in Memorial Day service

Despite having to cancel all of their usual Memorial Day Weekend events, the town of Shenandoah was still able to hold a drive-in Memorial Day service to honor fallen heroes.

Each car was given flags as they drove in to wave.

Dozens of cars packed the fields of the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church, where an hour-long ceremony was held, filled with music and speeches.

Town Mayor Clinton Lucas took to the microphone to say after 22 years of being a part of a Memorial Day service for the town, he was disappointed this year's had to be canceled.

But this past Wednesday, Freddie Kite, the deacon of the Shenandoah Assembly of God Church, knocked on Mayor Lucas's door and suggested they have an event similar to their Sunday services for Memorial Day.

"We decided on Wednesday that we would have a drive-up service similar to our regular worship service here on our property and this materialized from there," Kite said.

Those in attendance stayed in their cars and could tune into the service through their car radio.

During his speech, Mayor Lucas thanked the church for being able to put on the event under such short notice. He also took a moment to honor several military members who recently lost their lives across the commonwealth.

Mayor Lucas said this may become a new tradition to add to next year's Memorial Day weekend list of events.