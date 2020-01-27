Town officials say Bridgewater study looks favorable to move forward with hotel

In June, the town of Bridgewater applied for a grant to conduct a hotel feasibility study.

The study would determine if the town would benefit from having a hotel in the area.

Gwen Gottfried, the economic development adviser for the town of Bridgewater, said the town got the grant, and the first part of the study is finishing up but it is looking favorable to move forward with building a hotel.

"We know, as a college community as well as the businesses in Bridgewater, and just outside of Bridgewater, that a lot of evenings or nights are being booked in Harrisonburg on a regular basis," said Gottfried.

The town is considering a piece of land off of Dinkle Avenue and Don Litten Parkway for the hotel if it gets the green light from the study.

"It's just about a mile from the college, which is ideal and it's also close to the interstate, right there, which is also ideal," said Gottfried.

She said the next part of the study will look to make sure it is a good move for the town economically. She said the town is looking at a national brand hotel, like a Hampton Inn or something similar.