Towns honoring graduating seniors with street banners amid pandemic

While the school year was cut short due to the spread of COVID-19, the town of Elkton is celebrating their seniors by hanging street banners throughout the town.

The town of Broadway and Timbervilee are also taking part in displaying street banners.

Joshua Gooden, Mayor of Elkton, said he came up with the idea a few weeks ago and so far, more than 30 families have signed up.

The 30" x 60" banner costs $125 and will be displayed from May until July.

Gooden said displaying banners for the town's seniors could be a new tradition.

"The town has actually has been working with the Elkton Downtown Revitalization Corporation to purchase brand new brackets to install on the telephone poles," Gooden said. "We'll be able to continue this project into the fall, next spring, and into the future."

Gooden said he wanted more schools in the district to participate other than just East Rockingham High School. So he sent out the vendors he's been working with to other towns.

"I passed along a few contacts with them with vendors that we were using," Gooden said. "Hopefully this will be a good project that will showcase not just East Rockingham High SChool seniors but Broadway High School seniors as well."

If you would like to purchase a banner for your graduating senior, you can call the Elkton town office at (540)-298-1951.

For the town of Broadway, the order deadline is by May 8 and you can call (540)-896-5152.

Gooden said if you are unable to purchase a banner some community members are looking to sponsor as seniors banner.