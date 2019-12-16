Toy Convoy brings holiday cheer to families in the area

The holidays are right around the corner, and after Toy Convoy, more kids in the Shenandoah Valley will have presents to open. On Monday, families in Waynesboro were able to pick up the donations.

Bags of toys lined the distribution area in Waynesboro on Monday morning. | Credit: WHSV

The room was lined with bags of toys, all donated by people from around our community.

Tia Alexander stopped by Monday morning to pick up toys for her family. Alexander said the donations mean a lot to her, since she couldn't work due to several surgeries.

"I was off of work for more than half of the year," Alexander said. "So I wasn't able to financially get my kids a lot of stuff that they wanted, or a lot of stuff that they needed."

Salvation Army Captain Timothy Jo said they were overwhelmed by the donations to help children in the area.

"I think the Waynesboro community and east Augusta community, they are very supportive and we have a good relationship with the community," Jo said.

Almost 500 children received toys from this year's donations. All together, Waynesboro said they're helping more than 800 people this holiday season. In Harrisonburg, the Salvation Army said thanks to Toy Convoy donations, they'll be able to help more than 1,200 children.