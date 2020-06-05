Toyota West Virginia rolls out first hybrid transaxle

After over two years of preparation, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West

Virginia produced Toyota’s first hybrid transaxle in North America this week, according to a press release.

Srini Matam, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West

Virginia, said in the press release, "Our team has been planning for this new production line for several years, from construction to pilot projects to hiring new employees and countless hours of training. Our team members’ dedication to the work they do every day is what makes our products world-class, and we are grateful for the continued support of our parent company, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).”

An initial $113 million investment was announced in 2017 for Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia to yearly produce 120,000 hybrid transaxles, which replaces the conventional transmission in hybrid vehicles.

The transaxles are built for the Toyota Sienna and Highlander hybrid vehicles, and changes their power input with either electric power or internal combustion engine depending on driving conditions to achieve the best fuel economy.

During the construction, which included a 72,000 square-foot building expansion and new equipment installation, TMC doubled the production capacity in early 2019 to 240,000 yearly and nearly doubled the project investment to $226 million.

“We are proud to add such a significant investment to Toyota West Virginia,” said Matam. “Expanding West Virginia’s

production capabilities to hybrid technology solidifies our facility’s role in producing next generation engines and

transmissions that will drive the future of Toyota’s advanced mobility technology.”

