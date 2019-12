A tractor trailer accident by the northbound exit for Broadway on Interstate 81 has shut down northbound lanes on Interstate 81.

The Virginia Department of Transportation originally reported the situation as a vehicle on fire. As of 12:26 a.m. Thursday morning, VDOT has now called it a tractor trailer accident.

Parts of the tractor trailer were in the median.

No word on any injuries related to the incident.

