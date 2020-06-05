Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 South near Weyers Cave

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays in the Weyers Cave area Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash has closed the southbound left shoulder and left lane.

As of 4 p.m., backups from the scene stretched back at least five miles, reaching into the Mount Crawford area.

Around the same spot as the crash, on the northbound side, the northbound right shoulder is closed as well, due to a separate crash.

It's about six tenths of a mile north of Exit 235.