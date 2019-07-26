Tractor trailer crash causes major delays on I-81 near Edinburg

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 through Shenandoah County should be prepared for serious delays on Friday evening near Edinburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash has closed the southbound right lane at mile marker 279.6 and the southbound exit ramp for Exit 280.

As of 4:54 p.m., backups reached back at least seven miles from the scene, past Woodstock and nearing Toms Brook.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers search for detours around the scene.