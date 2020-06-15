Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville

UPDATE (1:42 p.m. June 15):

After a tractor trailer crash temporarily closed the eastbound right lane of Interstate 64 on Monday afternoon, the situation is down to a shoulder closure.

As of 1:44 p.m., only the right shoulder of the eastbound side of I-64 remains closed at mile marker 91.

_________

Drivers heading east on Interstate 64 should be prepared for delays between Staunton and Fishersville on Monday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash has closed the eastbound right lane and right shoulder of I-64 at mile marker 91.

As of 1:35 p.m., no estimates on the length of delays were available.

