Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-81 just north of Harrisonburg

UPDATE (6:33 p.m.):

Over an hour after a tractor trailer crash closed the right northbound lane and right shoulder of Interstate 81 at MM 251.9, just north of Harrisonburg, the lane remains closed.

Backups are now estimated at about four miles, reaching into Harrisonburg, where many drivers are instead detouring onto Route 11 and causing backups there as well.

___________

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 through Rockingham County should be prepared for delays Monday evening just north of Harrisonburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash has closed the northbound right lane and right shoulder at mile marker 251.9.

A traffic camera at MM 251 shows traffic backed up in both lanes and moving very slowly. As of 5:33 p.m., VDOT estimated backups of at least three miles.

Crews are continuing to respond to the scene to clear the crash. There is no estimate on when the right lane will reopen.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as driver seek detours through the area.

Just this afternoon, Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner issued letters calling for federal funding to improve Interstate 81 through Virginia.

