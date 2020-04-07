Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on each side of Rt. 11 near Rt. 340

Drivers along Rt. 11 can expect some delays on Tuesday morning near the Rt. 11/Rt. 340 junction in southern Augusta County.

Near Pilot Truck Drive, off of Exit 213 from Interstate 81, a tractor trailer has overturned across the median of Route 11.

As crews respond to the scene, the northbound left shoulder and left lane, as well as the southbound left shoulder and left lane have been closed.

The right lane on each side of the highway remains open, allowing traffic to get through.