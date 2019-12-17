Crash knocks out power for most of Bridgewater

Most of the Town of Bridgewater is without power after a crash took out utility lines Tuesday morning.

According to a town official, a tractor hauling a flatbed trailer hit several power poles. One pole was completely leveled, lying on the roadway near the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, while another was left leaning across the road.

As of 10:45 a.m., Dominion Energy reported 2,416 households with no power in and surrounding the Town of Bridgewater.

According to Dominion, crews have been dispatched to the scene, and they hope to have power restored some time Tuesday afternoon between 1 and 4 p.m.

While crews work to clear the scene, the town has closed Main Street (Route 42) between Dinkle Ave. (Rt. 257) and Mount Crawford Avenue.

It's unclear how long that closure will last.

While most town residents are without electricity, John Wayland Elementary and Turner Ashby High School still have power.

The entire campus of Bridgewater College has no power, but exams are already done and most students have already left for winter break.

WHSV has a reporter on scene working to learn more.