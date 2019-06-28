Tractor trailer crash leads to delays from Verona to Weyers Cave

UPDATE (6:25 p.m.):

A crash that temporarily closed one northbound lane of Interstate 81 at MM 224 in Staunton has cleared, but a separate crash has caused even worse problems in the opposite direction.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash has closed the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder of I-81 at MM 228.2.

That's about a mile before the Verona exit, after the seven-mile stretch with no exits from Weyers Cave (Exit 235) on.

As of 6:25 p.m., backups stretched at least six miles back from the scene.

____________

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays in the Staunton area on Friday evening.

Following the passage of severe thunderstorms through the area, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a tractor trailer crash has closed the northbound left shoulder and left lane at MM 223.9.

That's between Exit 222 for Rt. 250 into Staunton and Exit 225 for Route 254/262.

Elsewhere in the Valley, a disabled vehicle has closed the southbound right shoulder of I-81 at MM 251, and a crash has shut down the westbound right lane of Route 340 at the Rt. 340/Rt. 211 junction in Page County.

Congestion can be expected on Route 11 through Staunton as drivers search for detours.