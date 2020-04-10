Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-81 North in Shenandoah County

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.):

Traffic is now getting by around the scene on the left shoulder of the interstate.

____________

Drivers headed north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for major delays in Shenandoah County near Mount Jackson on Friday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash has shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 270.7.

That's about 1.8 miles north of Exit 269 for the Rt. 730 junction.

No estimates have yet been provided on when the lanes are expected to reopen.

