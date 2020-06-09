Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays in southern Augusta County around mid-day Monday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash initially shut down I-81 North at mile marker 205, from about 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

However, now, VDOT reports the left lane and left shoulder have reopened, leaving just the northbound right lane and right shoulder still closed.

As of 12:45 p.m., VDOT estimated backups has stretched to around six miles.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers look for detours around the scene.

