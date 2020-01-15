Multi-vehicle tractor trailer crash shuts down I-81 South near Mount Crawford

Southbound traffic on Interstate 81 remains at a standstill in the Mount Crawford area on Wednesday afternoon following a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash involving two tractor trailers and two passenger cars at mile marker 239.7, just south of Exit 240 for Bridgewater and Mount Crawford, was first reported around 2 p.m.

All southbound lanes have been closed at that point since then. No details about injuries or other details about the crash have been confirmed by police.

As of 3 p.m., backups from the scene were estimated at at least 5 miles, reaching into Harrisonburg.

Many drivers are leaving the interstate at Exits 243 and 245 to find alternate routes.

The official detour established by VDOT takes drivers off the interstate at Exit 240, to Route 11, and then back to the interstate at Exit 235 in Weyers Cave.

Police have established presences at several key intersections to control traffic as drivers detour around the scene.

Heavy traffic congestion can be expected on Route 11 through Rockingham County and northern Augusta County as drivers detour.

WHSV has a reporter at the scene.