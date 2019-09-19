Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-81 South near Raphine

UPDATE (6:58 p.m.):

All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 remain closed at mile marker 208.6, near Raphine, and backups have stretched to at least four miles.

____________

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for major delays in the southern end of Augusta County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash has closed all southbound lanes as of 6:23 p.m. at mile marker 208.6.

That's just north of the Raphine area, about three and a half miles north of Exit 205.

The crash came amid backups from an earlier crash farther south on the interstate at mile marker 204 in Rockbridge County. That crash led to delays of at least three miles, but lanes are once again open there.

There are no estimates yet available on when the southbound side of the interstate will reopen at MM 208.6.

