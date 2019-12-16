Rt. 262 reopens after tractor trailer crash

UPDATE:

All lanes of Rt. 262 are reopen and all delays have cleared after a tractor trailer crash temporarily shut down the highway Monday morning.

A tractor trailer crash has shut down all lanes of Route 262 just off of mile marker 220 of Interstate 81.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway are closed right near on and off-ramps from I-81/I-64 to Rt. 262.

Traffic heading to the interstate from Rt. 262 will instead need to head into Staunton on Rt. 11 and get on the interstate either at Exit 222 or 225. Traffic leaving the interstate will need to use either of those exits as well.

There's no estimate yet available on the length of backups.

