Tractor trailer crash closes westbound Rt. 33 at Swift Run Gap

UPDATE (12:38 p.m.):

The westbound side of Route 33 remains closed at Swift Run Gap near the Rockingham/Greene County line Friday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned earlier in the morning, temporarily blocking both directions of traffic.

Westbound traffic is now being detoured to Rt. 810 to Rt. 240 to Rt. 250 to I-64 West to get across the mountain.

Tractor trailers, however, cannot take that route and will instead have to turn around at the Rt. 33/Rt. 810 intersection and take Rt. 33 east to Rt. 29 south to then take I-64 west.

UPDATE (11:48 a.m.):

The eastbound side of Route 33 has reopened across Swift Run Gap near the Rockingham/Greene County line.

However, westbound traffic remains closed as crews continue to work to recover the overturned tractor trailer.

Drivers who rely on Route 33 to cross from Rockingham into Greene County or vice-versa should be prepared to take alternate routes around midday Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), an overturned tractor trailer has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Rt. 33 near the Rockingham/Greene County line.

There's no word on how long it will take for the delays to clear from Swift Run Gap, but alternate routes require long detours of either going south to take I-64 across the mountain or north to Rt. 211.