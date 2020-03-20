Tractor trailer crashes close I-81 North, delay I-81 South in Augusta County

Drivers heading in either direction on Interstate 81 through Augusta County should be prepared for major delays Friday afternoon in the Greenville area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer crash at MM 208.9 has closed the left shoulder, left lame, and right lane of the northbound side of I-81, as well as the left shoulder of the southbound side.

As of 1 p.m., VDOT reported backups on the northbound side extending at least three miles from that crash.

Just about a mile north, at MM 210, a separate crash has closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder.

Delays from that scene were reported to stretch at least 2 miles as of 1:07 p.m.

Drivers should prepare to find alternate routes if at all possible. Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 through Augusta County as drivers search for detours around the scene.

WHSV has a reporter on the way to the scene to learn more.