Tractor trailer fire closes part of Interstate 64

06/29/19 10:10 p.m. per VDOT: The left lane is now open on westbound on Interstate 64 at mile marker 102 on Afton mountain in Albemarle County following an earlier tractor trailer fire.

A bit of a headache for drivers on Interstate 64 this evening.

A tractor trailer fire closed all westbound lanes on I-64, around mile marker 102 on Afton Mountain in Albemarle County.

Emergency personnel were on scene working to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story.