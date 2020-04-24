Tractor-trailer hauling pizza boxes, cheese catches fire on I-95

A tractor-trailer hauling pizza boxes and cheese crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 95 south in Richmond on Friday.

Troopers were called around 6:51 p.m. to the crash near the Franklin Street exit.

Troopers said a 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling pizza boxes and cheese was heading south when it veered to the left and hit the jersey wall.

The tractor then caught on fire, jackknifed and hit the bridge pillars.

Plumes of smoke could be seen at various points throughout Richmond.

The adult male driver had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

“VDOT has been notified to access any damages to the bridge and the fire department oversaw putting the fire out,” troopers said.

The crash caused all southbound lanes to close, causing backups.

The crash is being investigated.