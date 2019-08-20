Tradition triumphs under new ownership at Thomas House

While new management can sometimes signal drastic change, the new owners of Thomas House Restaurant want to keep the welcoming environment and menu options at the community staple the same.

"Good, old fashioned homestyle dining, family atmosphere lot of good food at a fair price," said Jack Kearney, describing the sit-in spot which dates back generations.

Charlie Pennybacker, who owned the restaurant for a quarter of a century, decided to retire and sell it several months ago. Kearney, along with his partner Brenda, announced their intentions to purchase the property in August on social media.

"When we heard it was up for sale, we came in to take a look and thought it had a lot of potential," said Kearney.

Deborah Woolf, who has worked at the restaurant for more than 25 years, was pleased to hear the news that the restaurant was purchased and, in turn, avoid eventual closure.

She is one of 20 employees who work at Thomas House.

"We found out that everything would stay the same and the food and the menu would stay the same and I was happy I was relieved," she said.

There are a few additions in the works, including a kid's menu and take-out option for parents. In addition, Kearney plans to transform part of the old house — which was originally built as a dormitory for Shenandoah University and a boarding house — into a bed and breakfast.

Kearney and his partner have lived in the Shenandoah Valley for a little more than a decade and reside in Hinton.