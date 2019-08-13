Traffic changes on Port Republic Road start next week

Next Monday, you will no longer be able to make a left turn on or off Port Republic Road at certain streets at peak hours of the day.

Starting August 12 left turns on or off Port Republic Road will be restricted at Hillcrest Drive, Crawford Avenue, and Hunters Road.

The left turns will be restricted Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tom Hartman, the director of Harrisonburg Public Works, said the changes are being made after a road study found left turns to be a contributor to accidents and congestion on the road.

"Left turns are the most unsafe maneuver you can make at intersections and those neighborhood sections along certain sections of port republic road get very busy," Hartman said. "A left turn just really impedes the free flow movement of traffic."

Hartman said later this week signs will be posted on those streets with flashing lights, to grab drivers attention during those no left turn hours.

He said in the coming months, the department will see how much congestion and accidents are cut down by the restriction and may adjust the hours.

"Hopefully, we'll see a reduction in accidents at those intersections," Hartman said. "But we'll continue to play with it but for right now it's just going to be a.m. and p.m. peak hours."

Those traveling near Hunters Road can use Bradley Drive as an alternate route during those peak hours. Those who live near Hillcrest Drive or Crawford Avenue can use South Main Street as an alternative.