Traffic Alert: Slope repairs on Route 33 in Rockingham County

Drivers who regularly use Route 33 to travel between Rockingham and Green counties should be prepared for delays next Thursday and Friday.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews will be working on slope repairs in the area of the runaway truck ramp between Mill Lane and the Greene County line. This will cause lane closures on May 6 and May 7 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During those hours, the westbound lane of Route 33 will be closed. Westbound drivers will be shifted into the eastbound left lane. Eastbound traffic will be restricted to the right lane.

VDOT urges drivers to use extreme caution through the area and be alert for slow-moving vehicles.

All the work is weather permitting.

You can always find the latest traffic alerts and traveler information at 511Virginia.org or in the Virginia 511 app.

