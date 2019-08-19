Traffic changes on Port Republic Road take effect

If you drive on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg, you'll now have to pay extra attention to signs during high traffic hours.

Left turns on or off of Port Republic Road are restricted at Hillcrest Drive, Crawford Avenue, and Hunters Road from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To remind drivers of these changes, city officials have posted signs along Port Republic Road that will flash during those peak hours.

Tom Hartman, the director of Harrisonburg Public Works, told WHSV last week that the changes stem from a road study that found left turns are a contributor to accidents and congestion on the road.

Sgt. Ron Howard with the Harrisonburg Police Department said he hopes the changes will alleviate those problems.

"This should improve everything all around," Howard said. "The congestion, it should relieve that. The traffic crashes and pedestrian should improve as well."

According to Hartman, in the coming months, public works will monitor progress and may adjust the 'no left turn' hours.

"Hopefully, we'll see a reduction in accidents at those intersections," Hartman said.