Traffic shift to impact travel on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg

Crews will begin work on a water line replacement project on Westmoreland Drive on Tuesday morning between Port Republic Road and Edgewood Road.

This project will require a traffic shift on the westbound lanes of Port Republic Road for at least three days this week.

"We'll hopefully only be doing that from 8 o clock in the morning until 4 or 5 o clock in the afternoon," said city spokesman, Mike Parks. "We'll open the road back up for the evening peak hour traffic."

The entire project is expected to take about five weeks.

During that time, Westmoreland Drive will be shut down while crews work.

City officials urge drivers to be mindful of the traffic shift and crews in the area directing traffic.