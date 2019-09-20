Traffic stop results in drug charges for two Waynesboro women

Waynesboro Police Department reports two women are in custody after a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to a press release, officers pulled over 22-year-old Alyssa Renee Hoopmann of Waynesboro for a traffic stop near the intersection of East Main Street and Delphine Avenue. Twenty-two-year-old Chelsea Elizabeth Truxell of Waynesboro was a passenger in the car.

Police said neither woman in the vehicle was found to have a valid driver's license, and police detected a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle which led to a vehicle search.

The vehicle search resulted in police finding methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, and U.S. currency. Police said they also recovered methamphetamine from Hoopmann.

The women were taken into custody at the scene. Hoopmann was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Truxell was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.

Both Hoopmann and Truxell were transported to the Waynesboro Policde Department before a magistrate. Hoopmann was held on a $5,000 secured bond, Truxell was held on a $2,500 secured bond. They were both transported to Middle River Regional Jail.