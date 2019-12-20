Transplant recipient providing support to UVA patients

A Charlottesville woman is celebrating her first anniversary of receiving a kidney transplant at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She’s now giving back to the hospital that helped save her life.

Thirty-year-old Jess Davis volunteers at UVA Health, and is working to set up a peer-support group for all transplant patients. She says going through the transplant process was terrifying, but she found comfort in research so she could understand her condition and the risks of the surgery.

A family friend donated his kidney to save Davis’ life, and family and friends were by her side to help her.

"In the United States of America right now there's over 100,000 people waiting for a kidney. Somebody dies every 20 minutes," Davis said. "I had a support system, and that was rare."

She's taking the knowledge she learned during all of her hospital stays, and giving back as a peer-support mentor.

"We're able to provide as much support as we can, but there's a piece missing,” transplant social worker Jackie Salaway said.

Salaway helps facilitate relationships between doctors and patients at the University of Virginia. She also encourages more compassionate care practice in the health system.

"They're the person that the patient is able to call who will say, ‘I get it. I've been there, I know what you're going through,’" Salaway said.

"At the heart of it what you learn in this experience is what matters is people,” Davis said. "No one should have to go through something like this alone."

Davis talks about her condition and the transplant process to comfort patients. Her goal is to encourage others to share their stories.

The peer mentor support program is still in its early stages and relies completely on volunteers. If you're interested in becoming a patient ambassador, you can reach out to UVA's Transplant Center.

