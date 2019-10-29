Transportation board holds public hearing in Harrisonburg

The Commonwealth Transportation Board hosted a public hearing Monday afternoon about transportation projects impacting the Valley.

The public learned about transportation initiatives including changes to Virginia's SMART SCALE program, Virginia's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Each speaker was given three minutes to voice concerns in front of the CTB. Several Valley residents brought up issues concerning Interstate 81.

The state is currently working on 23 projects to improve I-81 in the Valley.

"A lot of folks today said that we need to hurry up and get those projects going, and we really need to do more than the 2 billion dollars worth that we identified for the 325 mile corridor," said Randy Kiser, Staunton District Engineer. "I think everybody realizes there's a big need and demand to make 81 safer and run more efficiently."

If you were unable to make the meeting, you may submit comments on any transportation projects and initiatives to:

OIPI Deputy Director, Ronique Day

1221 E. Broad St.

Richmond, VA 23219

-or-

PublicComments@OIPI.Virginia.gov.

Comments will be accepted until Nov. 30, 2019.