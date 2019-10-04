Nonprofits team up to plant trees in Staunton

The Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity recently teamed up with the Augusta Gardening Club and Grace Christian School to plant 10 trees in Staunton on Heydenreich St. and Stafford St.

The group bought green space in a neighborhood where they have built houses in the past with the goal of enriching the entire block, rather than just one lot.

Volunteers helped dig holes and place the dogwood trees, which were funded by the Commonwealth award the Augusta Garden Club received to continue Project Dogwood.

Project Dogwood was started to plant more dogwood trees in Staunton, and the garden club has already planted trees in Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park, as well as along city streets.

"To be able to put a beautiful dogwood tree at a house that's either brand new but looks as part of the character of the neighborhood, or is an older home that's been renovated, is really special."

Both groups say everyone deserves to live in a nice neighborhood and hope the community will be able to enjoy the trees for many years.

