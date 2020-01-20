Tree-sitters mark another milestone in Montgomery County

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are marking another milestone in Montgomery County.

Credit: WDBJ7

Friday, they celebrated the 500th day since tree-sitters first climbed into the canopy on Yellow Finch Lane and established an aerial blockade of the pipeline right-of-way.

MVP says the project is 90% complete with a projected in-service date late this year. Construction is on hold while the company waits for key permits to be reinstated.

In a written statement Friday afternoon, the group Appalachians Against Pipelines said the protest will continue. "We intend to stay here and keep fighting this pipeline," the group said, "until the destruction is stopped."