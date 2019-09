Tree sitters in Montgomery County have passed a milestone in their fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

WDBJ7 photo

Thursday was the one-year anniversary of their protest on Yellow Finch Lane near Elliston.

Construction has come close to the tree sitters, but they continue to block the right-of-way.

Pipeline opponents are planning to gather at the site to celebrate the anniversary Friday afternoon.

