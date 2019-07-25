Tree-top obstacle course opens in central Virginia

Sitting on 138 acres in Prince George is a new aerial obstacle course called Tree Time Adventures.

“We have three different obstacle courses with just over 45 elements for you to climb through,” Tree Time Adventures vice president Lesly Pike said.

The course features three levels from intermediate to advanced so that everyone in the family can participate.

“Anybody of all ages, all athlete abilities, everyone can go through those and have a good time,” Pike said.

Even if you slip or get choked up on heights, the harnesses you’re required to wear are built for worst-case scenarios.

“We utilize a five-point harness instead of a three-point for that extra security,” Pike said.

And along with the three obstacle courses, they have seven zip lines and an outdoor trail for park goers to walk on.

Tickets range from $40 to $50, and there are group discounts available. To participate, kids must be at least 9 years old, and everyone must sign a waiver.

“Our vision for it is outdoor fitness center/amusement park,” Pike said.

Pike said the vision is to bring the community together and get people off their devices.

“It also gets people back outside, back to nature and getting some fresh air," Pike said. “Get out here, breathe and be present for a minute.”