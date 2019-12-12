Trial begins for man charged in hit-and-run that injured JMU student

Mashkhal Ibrahim, the man accused in the hit and run crash that seriously injured a JMU student last August, appeared before a jury Thursday for day one of a two-day trial.

Ibrahim, 27, of Harrisonburg, was indicted in April on one felony count of hit and run that resulted in injury.

On Thursday, of the Commonwealth's Attorney's office called several witnesses to the stand to testify against Ibrahim. Forensic experts described DNA transfers found on the airbag that matched Ibrahim's. Witnesses who were at the scene also identified Ibrahim as the driver of the car who fled the scene.

Ibrahim is accused of striking a 2004 Toyota stopped in the 400 block of East Market St. on August 24, 2018 and then hitting 19-year-old Jared Antle, who was next to the vehicle.

The Toyota was stopped in the right travel lane to pick up passengers and Antle was getting into the vehicle.

After the crash, witnesses said Ibrahim got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. A short time later, police say he reported his vehicle missing to the police.

Antle was taken to Sentara RMH with life threatening injuries before being flown to UVA Medical Center. He then spent several months at Shepherd's Rehab Center in Atlanta recovering from the crash, undergoing multiple surgeries.

In the months afterward, search warrants were obtained to collect Ibrahim's DNA, search his house for the car keys, and look through phone records from the night of the crash.

The prosecution rested its testimony on Thursday. There's no word on if the defense plans to bring any witnesses to the stand on Friday.

The trial is expected to continue Friday morning at 9 a.m.

A GoFundMe page created for Antle surpassed its initial goal of $50,000 and has now raised over $78,000 for the family's medical expenses. With several surgeries and extended stays at hospitals and rehab centers, it's likely the family will need all they can get.