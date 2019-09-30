Trial begins for man accused of 2017 murder in Harrisonburg

The trial for Wesley Cruz, the 29-year-old man accused of a 2017 murder of a man in Harrisonburg outside of a hookah lounge, is underway.

The exterior of the Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge.

After jury selection on Monday, the prosecution and defense gave opening arguments.

Commonwealth's attorney Marsha Garst said after an argument over a woman, Cruz followed Miguel Meza Ramirez into the Vibe Bistro and Hookah Lounge in October 2017 where he shot Ramirez in the chest and killed him. Garst said there was no physical altercation before the shooting.

The defense argued Cruz was heavily drinking before the entire situation took place. His attorney said his actions were justified because he felt threatened after the argument. Ramirez told Cruz, "you don't want this smoke," which Cruz took as a threat, according to his attorney.

After the shooting, it was months before police found him in Orange County, New York. In June of 2018, U.S. Marshals arrested him in Orange County after someone tipped off the Harrisonburg Police Department about his whereabouts.

Harrisonburg Police arrested two people — Keane Latrae Alestock and Alexicia Tamaine Calloway — as accessories to the crime in the months before Cruz's arrest.

The trial will continue on Tuesday at 9 a.m.