Trial date set for expelled student facing more rape charges

This Friday, June 7, 2019 booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. New sexual assault charges have been filed against Hardin, a student who has been able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus. Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday, June 12 court hearing. (West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority via AP)
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trial date has been set for new sexual assault charges against a man who was allowed to remain enrolled at Marshall University despite a rape accusation.

A West Virginia court clerk on Tuesday said Joseph Chase Hardin will face trial starting Sept. 3 on charges that he raped two women last year.

The 22-year-old man has maintained his innocence.

Hardin was convicted of battery in the earlier case, where a former Marshall student said he raped her in a dorm room in 2016. He was sentenced to a year in jail last week for violating probation in that case.

The university expelled Hardin last month and has said it followed state law and federal regulations, including issuing a no-contact order in the earlier case.

 