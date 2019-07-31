Trial dates set for Virginia man accused of sexually abusing minors

Trial dates have been set for a Ruckersville man who is accused of sexually abusing minors.

Thirty-seven-year-old David Totten is facing 41 charges, including sexual battery, forcible sodomy, indecent acts with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and distributing schedule III and IV drugs to a minor.

He will stand trial for having relations with five underage victims.

The first trial will take place Nov. 6, while the second has been scheduled for Dec. 12.

One of the alleged victims was 17 at the time of the incident, during which he says Totten gave him alcohol and marijuana.

The victim says he went to lie down and the defendant inappropriately touched him after he told him to stop.

That victim also says Totten sent him a text message the next day apologizing for his behavior and claiming he was drunk.

The victim also claims he would often hang out with Totten at a home for late-night parties.

Totten is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Jason Tooley at (434) 985-2222.