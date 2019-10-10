Trial delayed for West Virginia man accused of murder, dismemberment

A trial has been delayed for a man accused of killing a woman whose dismembered body was partially tossed into a West Virginia river.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports Argie Lee Jeffers Sr.'s trial set to start Tuesday was indefinitely delayed because a key police witness is on leave.

Jeffers was charged with murder and concealment of a body in February 2018, months after pieces of Carrie Sowards were found in the Guyandotte River. A criminal complaint says his home had evidence of Sowards' DNA and a major "bloodletting incident." Jeffers told police he and Sowards were in a volatile relationship.

Argie Jeremy Jeffers told police his grandfather had him to throw away buckets that had body parts in them.

