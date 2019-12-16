Trial for accused W.Va. jail escapee underway

The trial of a man accused of walking out of South Central Regional Jail and trying to escape to Mexico in October 2017 started Friday.

Todd Boyes' attorneys said he will be pleading not guilty, saying the person in security video shown from the night of the escape isn't him.

Prosecutors say they have plenty of evidence against Boyes and asked the judge for a direct verdict, which was denied.

The escape helped launch an investigation into correctional officers at the jail because of a series of mistakes that made the escape possible. That included one officer supposedly opening the front door for Boyes because he was wearing street clothes and they thought he was a counselor but didn't check his ID.

The trial will resume Monday when the jury is expected to get the case.

________

Dec. 11, 2017

An inmate who escaped and later was caught in a river trying to swim from Texas to Mexico has been returned to West Virginia.

According to Southwestern Regional Jail records, 38-year-old Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was booked into the jail in Holden on Sunday night.

WCHS-TV reports Boyes is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday on escape charges.

Boyes escaped Oct. 25 from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, two days before his sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car, but his absence wasn't noticed for about 36 hours.

Boyes had been held since his capture in a Laredo, Texas, jail awaiting extradition.

Boyes' mother and three correctional officers have been charged in the escape.

________

Nov. 3, 2017

West Virginia corrections officials said Friday that they have suspended a fifth jail guard without pay following an inmate escape early Oct. 25 that wasn't noticed for about 36 hours.

Inmate Todd Wayne Boyes, 44, of Caldwell, Ohio, escaped from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, two days before his scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car. He was facing up to 20 years in prison. Boyes initially was charged with attempted murder after a Charleston police officer was hurt during a pursuit to arrest him, but that charge was dropped in a September plea deal.

The state's Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority said it doesn't expect to comment further on the suspensions until its internal investigation is complete. Four guards were suspended last week.

It also said the system's medical provider, PrimeCare, has advised it had fired an employee assigned to the jail. A call to PrimeCare was not immediately returned Friday.

Boyes was apprehended on Sunday in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and turned over by Mexican immigration officers to their U.S. counterparts, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to investigators, Boyes had changed into civilian clothes to escape. Three end-of-shift head counts failed to note to his disappearance, which was finally reported the evening of the following day. A review of the jail's security video showed Boyes leaving the facility.

Authorities said Boyes' mother, 62-year-old Robin Helton, helped her son escape by driving him to Texas and giving him $2,000 after he called her. She declined comment at arraignment and was jailed with bail set at $50,000.