Troopers: Man bites woman's arm, tries to cut bite mark out with sword

A West Virginia man is behind bars after police say he bit a woman's arm and then tried to cut the bite mark out of her arm with a sword.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to the emergency room at Davis Medical Center just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday. A woman wanted to make a complaint against 26-year-old Darius Humphrey, from Barbour County.

The victim told investigators Humphrey got drunk the night before and was getting mad, according to court documents. Humphrey told the victim he was going to kill her and began choking her.

Troopers said Humphrey bit the victim in the course of his attack, and then got angrier after seeing the bite mark.

Humphrey told the victim, according to her testimony, that the bite mark was evidence against him. He then got a sword out and tried to cut the bite mark out of her arm, troopers say.

The victim told troopers Humphrey hit her several times throughout the incident.

She said when Humphrey eventually passed out, she drove herself to the hospital.

Troopers say the victim had a wound with cutting marks on her right arm and bruises on her arms, neck and face. The victim had to get surgery on her arm.

Troopers took Humphrey into custody. They said they saw a cloth with blood on it and a sheath for a large sword in Humphrey's bedroom.

He has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.