Tropical Smoothie Cafe donating 100k smoothies to hospital workers, first responders

The restaurant industry has come together to support healthcare workers and first responders who are working tirelessly to care for those who have been impacted by coronavirus in recent days and weeks.

Tropical Smoothie Café has joined the effort with its “InItTogether” campaign, the restaurant chain announced on Friday.

The company is aiming to give away 100,000 smoothies to hospital workers across the country and has challenged each of its locations to donate 100 smoothies to hospitals in their community.

So far, Tropical Smoothie Café says they have given away 20,000 smoothies in more than 20 states.

Local Tropical Smoothies in Harrisonburg have joined the initiative to donate to our medical workers.