Truck accident causes Rockingham County church to hold reopening services in basement

After weeks of being closed because of the coronavirus, people were able to gather for in-person church services at 50 percent capacity this weekend.

Timberville Church of the Nazarene.

However, one Rockingham County church had to make some last-minute changes before reopening after an accident destroyed part of their church earlier this week.

On Monday, a tanker truck crashed into the handicap accessible ramp of the Timberville Church of the Nazarene making people unable to access their main sanctuary, according to county inspection.

After county approval, Pastor Todd Thomas said with the help of volunteers they created a space to hold services in the fellowship hall of the church's basement.

He said that space still allows people to social distance themselves.

"I'm thankful to those volunteers for the work that they've put in to make that possible for us, and we'll have to use that space in the fellowship hall until all the repairs are completed, and it could take a couple of months or so before that's done," Thomas said.

Thomas said they'll be offering two Sunday services, one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 11 a.m. because of their reduced capacity.

He said they've been hosting drive-in services through the pandemic, and is happy that even though they aren't in their main sanctuary that they can gather inside together again.