Truck driver explains why unnecessary buying may lead to shortages

Truck drivers across the country are working hard to restock grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Gullett says he has been working overtime, driving his truck across mid-Michigan to different Kroger locations, only to not be able to fully restock the shelves. He says the distribution center is beginning to see requests they may not be able to meet.

"Realize that the stores buy their products in a certain lot size, 6 months to a year ahead of time," said Gullet. "That, in turn, gets shipped out by the truckload to a distribution center."

Gullet says grocery stores only order the quantity they anticipate having during that time and the coronavirus pandemic was something truck drivers and stores couldn’t account for. He says if customers continue to buy items they don’t need in large amounts, stores may eventually run out of inventory.